WEST HOLLYWOOD—On December 18, 2023, the City of West Hollywood adopted the Target Vision Zero Action Plan, aiming to eliminate all severe injuries from traffic accidents and all traffic deaths, and to make the streets safer. As part of this plan, the city council is lowering the speed limits on many major roads. It is doing the same on residential streets and some smaller commercial streets.



The city council based its decision on the Speed Limit Reduction Recommendation Report, which was presented on January 21, 2025. On the selected major streets, the speed limit will be reduced from 35 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour. On narrow residential streets, the speed limit will be reduced from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour, and on selected smaller commercial streets, it will be reduced from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.