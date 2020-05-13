WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, May 12, the city of West Hollywood announced that it would be hosting three business-themed presentations – the latest gesture in a series of efforts to assist residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first webinar, ‘Employer and Employee Resources,’ is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on May 13. It will provide information about the new Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and its benefits for employers and employees.

The agenda includes providing particulars about the “Paycheck Protection Loan Program; safely bringing back the workforce; managing remote employees; cost-effective and creative ideas on how to leverage remote resources; improving the workplace culture utilizing technology; and, employee support programs,” according to the city’s website. Interested individuals can register for the session here.

On Thursday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m., the city is partnering with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to host the second webinar: ‘Accessing Mediation Services for Commercial Tenants and Landlords.’ Information on rent payments during the ongoing emergency, mediation services for tenants and landlords who disagree on payment terms, and other eviction moratorium-related details will be provided.

The goal of the session will be focusing on various ways to access mediation services, the process and benefits to the landlord and tenant to participate in the process. Those interested in the session can register here.

At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, the city will present the final webinar, ‘How to Protect Your Business from Cyber Threats.’ The session is being hosted so enterprise owners can “learn about the current threat landscape, where the threats are coming from, and how to prevent being a victim of such threats,” as well as “techniques to protect themselves and customers’ information from harm.” Registration can be found here.

Previous webinars can be viewed at www.weho.org/coronavirus. Past topics include:

Combatting Loneliness, Isolation, Depression, and Anxieties during COVID-19

Rethinking Your Business Model

Information on the City’s Residential Eviction Moratorium

Information on the City’s Commercial Eviction Moratorium

Information on the City’s Job Assistance Programs

To read the official announcement of the three upcoming webinars visit www.weho.org/Home/Components/News/News/9282/.