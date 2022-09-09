MALIBU—The Malibu Community Services Department is offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course on Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25 to recruit Lifeguards, Pool Managers, and Learn to Swim Instructors to work at the Malibu Community Swimming Pool.

According to the American Red Cross, an average of 10 people die daily from drowning in the United States alone. Becoming a certified lifeguard can help save lives and make the Malibu community safer.

Registration is available at MalibuCity.org/Register. Participants must register online by Sunday, September 18. A link will be provided to complete the hybrid portion on the Red Cross website before the start of the in-person class on Saturday, September 24.

All participants must be 16 years or older and must meet the following requirements to complete the training:

-Complete a 300-yard swim using front crawl or breaststroke

-2-minute tread using legs only

-Retrieve a 10-pound dive weight from 13 feet deep, swim 20 yards with the weight using legs only, and exit the pool without using a ladder within 100 seconds

-Complete all online coursework before the in-person class

-Participate in the in-person class

The city encourages participants who successfully complete the training to apply for an aquatics position on the jobs webpage at MalibuCity.org/Jobs. Register online at MalibuCity.org/Register or visit MalibuCity.org/Aquatics for more information.