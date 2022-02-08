MALIBU—City officials released their findings last week on their investigation into Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein. Silverstein was under investigation for harassment and discrimination allegations.

The investigation took place from May to July of 2020, specifically looking into the allegations that Silverstein was discriminatory towards City Manager Reva Feldman. Mr. Silverstein was accused of being hostile and unprofessional towards Feldman, in turn causing a strained and hostile work environment.

Ms. Feldman has stated that her gender was the underlying reason for Silverstein’s harassment and disrespect. There could be no evidence found of this harassment, so no further action has been taken at this time.