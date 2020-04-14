BEVERLY HILLS─The city of Beverly Hills issued an order on Friday, April 10 requiring all individuals, including essential workers to wear face coverings while leaving their home, including walks in the neighborhood. The goal of the order is to halt the spread of COVID-19

According to the city of Beverly Hills, the order, went into effect on April 10 at 6 p.m. and requires coverings such as a scarf, bandana or cloth. Medical-grade masks are recommended for health and emergency workers only.

“We believe this action will help to protect and ultimately save lives,” said Mayor Lester Friedman. “While we continue to ask our community members to remain at home, those who do go outside and the people they encounter will be safer.”

Drivers traveling alone or with members of their households are not required to wear face coverings unless they lower their windows for any purpose such as to interact with first responders, food service workers or others who are not members of their households. Violating the order is a misdemeanor and could result in a $1,000 fine or imprisonment or both.