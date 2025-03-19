BEVERLY HILLS—On March 18, the city of Beverly Hills announced that as of Tuesday it is implementing a comprehensive new ordinance aimed at reducing single-use plastics and expanded polystyrene (foam products). The initiative seeks to address environmental and health concerns associated with these materials.

The ordinance will decrease plastic waste by requiring food facilities that provide disposable foodware items, such as cutlery, takeout containers, and straws, to use compostable or recyclable products.

Changes include:

•. Restaurants and retailers must ditch single-use plastics like straws, utensils, and containers, unless they’re compostable or recyclable.

•. Expanded polystyrene is officially banned

•. Third-party food delivery platforms must offer options to customize single-use items with your order.

Things Allowed:

•. Only compostable & recyclable materials (paper, glass, aluminum, and certified compostable items) will be used.

Things Not Allowed:

•. No petroleum-based plastics or bioplastics (like PLA), and no wax-coated or plastic-lined materials.

For more details about ordinance requirements, current exemptions, and the waiver application for undue hardship, visit beverlyhills.org/plasticandfoam or call our askBH Hotline at (310) 285-1000.