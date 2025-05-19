MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on May 17 on their Facebook page important deadlines for fire debris removal.

Anyone who did not opt in to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) program by the April 15 deadline is now responsible for hiring private contractors to complete debris removal on their property.

-Permits must be pulled by June 1, 2025

-All fire debris must be removed by June 30, 2025

Property owners are strongly encouraged to act immediately to meet these deadlines and help accelerate community recovery.

For more details visit www.MalibuRebuilds.org/Debris-Removal.