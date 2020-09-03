GRIFFITH PARK—The city of Los Angeles released new details on its Griffith Park Aerial Transit System (ATS) study. A feasibility study has been in course since 2018.

The city is evaluating the proposal of a project to build an “closed-loop” aerial transportation system to “determine whether or not an aerial tram aimed at reducing traffic and aiding safe mobility is feasible for Griffith Park,” according to the city of Los Angeles.

“This study will consider several key factors such as mobility trends, technology, alignment alternatives, environmental and other issues, as well as financial feasibility.”

An ATS consists of electric, cable-driven carriers propelled by a series of towers and stations designed to transport people in the air.

The city received a report in January 2018, called the “Dixon Report,” to assess “improving access, safety, and mobility around Griffith Park and the Hollywood Sign.” The city enlisted engineering firm Stantec to conduct a feasibility study of the project.

New details on the study show four possible routes the tram could take. Three of the routes would have the duration of 12 to 13 minutes and be connected to the Hollywood Sign viewing platform.

One route would originate from Travel Town Station, right next to the railroad museum, run south toward the Griffith Observatory, and then proceed west to the viewing platform. Two other routes would originate around the L.A. Zoo area and also connect to the viewing platform.

A fourth route, which would originate from Warner Bros.-owned property, would be shortest among the four, with a 6-minute travel time. The route would “need [an] additional study,” according to the city.

While the city projects thousands of people could utilize the tram and reduce the amount of traffic, activism against the project has pushed back. The Friends of Griffith Park organization said it “opposes” all of the proposed routes the tram could take.

“What is at stake is a massive, commercial infrastructure system that will have permanent, far-reaching, and devastating impacts on the park,” the organization said. The activist group also expressed concern over wildlife destruction, as well as “large-scale closures to hikers, equestrians and other park users during a long, expensive construction period.”

The city of Los Angeles acknowledges the project is still in early development stages and that further studies need to be made.

The city will offer an open virtual webinar for the community to listen to residents’ questions, concerns and input on the study.

The meeting will happen on Thursday, September 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration for the Zoom meeting can be done via the project’s website, http://griffithparkaerialtransit.com/learn-more/.