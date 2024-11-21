WEST HOLLYWOOD—On November 18, the city of West Hollywood announced on its Facebook page that the Community Gardens waitlist for planter beds has opened both online and in-person. In-person waitlist sign-up is available at the Plummer Park Community Center, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard and at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to West Hollywood Library.

Community participation is limited to West Hollywood residents only. Applicants must provide two forms of proof of residency under the waitlist participant’s name, such as a valid California Identification Card or Driver License and a current residential utility bill. Priority on the waitlist will be given to low-income residents aged 55 and older, based on guidelines determined by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Proof of income will be required.

The gardens have a limited number of available spots, and the waitlist will be maintained to fill vacancies as they arise throughout the year. Community members who do not meet the priority guidelines are welcome to join the waitlist, as well.

For those opting in to a community garden space once notified that a space has become available, there is a $120 annual license cost as well as a $20 key deposit. The Community Gardens are gated and locked and they are only accessible to Community Garden participants.

For additional information call (323) 848-6534 or email recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.