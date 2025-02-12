SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica stated on its website on February 10 that starting Monday, February 17, it will resume enforcement of its Preferential Parking program.

Enforcement of preferential parking was temporarily suspended in January to provide parking accommodation for those who were displaced by the Palisades Fire and other regional wildfires. As regional recovery efforts proceed, the city is resuming enforcement to ensure residents retain access to on-street parking within Preferential Parking zones.

The Preferential Parking program is designed to prioritize resident parking, and enforcement is an important measure to ensure compliance with parking regulations.

To support individuals displaced by the wildfires, the city will extend the availability of a complimentary 30-day temporary parking permit established through the city’s local emergency proclamation. While the proclamation remains in place, residents who are normally eligible to obtain a Preferential Parking permit and are housing those displaced by the wildfires may obtain the following 30-day parking permits at no cost.

-30-day Temporary Preferential Parking Permit, for Santa Monica residents housing those displaced by the fires. Click here for a full list of required documentation.

-30-day Overnight Beach Resident Parking Permit, only for Beach Zone residents housing those displaced by the fires. Excludes the Central Zone. Click here for a full list of required documentation.

These 30-day temporary parking permits are valid for up to two vehicles per residential address. At the end of the 30-day period, the permit can be renewed for an additional 30 days if the emergency proclamation is still in effect.

All vehicles parked within a Preferential Parking zone must display a valid Preferential Parking permit during enforcement hours, as indicated on city parking signs by February 17. Vehicles that do not display the appropriate permit may be subject to a parking citation.

Residents may apply for a parking permit in person at the Parking Operations Office, located at 1444 4th St. Hours of operation are 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and every other Friday.

Street sweeping will not be enforced on President’s Day. To learn more about obtaining a Preferential Parking permit, visit: www.santamonica.gov/process explainers/how-to-obtain-a-preferential-parking-permit.