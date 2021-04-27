BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills has partnered with Fulgent Genetics to start distributing the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at its mobile vaccine clinic inside the Roxbury Park Community Center located at 471 Roxbury Drive. It will be open May 10, May 11, May 13 and May 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city indicated in a press release that all Los Angeles County and Beverly Hill residents 18 years and older are urged to sign-up and make an appointment by visiting vaccine.fulgentgenetics.com for the Park and Walk site (drive-thru not available). Same-day walk-ups will be accepted based on availability only.

Second dose appointments will be scheduled at time of booking. For residents who need help to make an appointment, call Roxbury Community Center at 310-285-6840, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People will need to provide a phone number or email to complete the booking process. Individuals must present a photo ID and confirmation number on the day of their vaccination appointment. Health and safety protocols will be in place at the vaccination site; face coverings are required.

To learn about the COVID-19 vaccines and additional Beverly Hills vaccination sites, visit beverlyhills.org/covidvaccine.

For those with questions regarding appointments at the mobile clinic, please contact Roxbury Park Community Center at 310-285-6840, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.