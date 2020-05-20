SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, May 19, the city of Santa Monica announced the launch of a new section on their website titled “Economic Recovery.” The new section will serve as the main hub for community and business-related information throughout the city’s continuous recovery effort.

It features a community survey, “Santa Monica Cares” business toolkit, resources for financial assistance, information on government relief, and other business development tools. The city stated the section is meant to help boost local economy and aid businesses in transitioning back from pre-pandemic conditions.

The city of Santa Monica indicated in a statement that they highly encourage all community members to partake in their new survey located in the section. The survey, which is available in both English and Spanish, gathers information from all residents and businesses to help identify the most urgent needs of the community. They want to know exactly how Santa Monica has been impacted and any ideas residents have for the recovery effort.

The “Santa Monica Cares” toolkit can be downloaded for free from the website and provides local businesses with signage that covers all health and safety guidelines to help with a successful reopening. Along with these resources, the Santa Monica City Council recently approved zoning changes meant to expedite business recovery. The new changes put in place will reduce requirements to provide additional parking and new loading spaces, reduce restrictions on restaurant size, and relax alcohol service guidelines.

The recovery effort and all resources associated with the new section have been put together by the City’s Economic Recovery Task Force in partnership with various community organizations. Lane Dilg, Interim City Manger and Director of Emergency Services for the city of Santa Monica said:

“The entire City is focused on supporting Santa Monica through the devastating economic impacts of COVID-19. I am confident that we will build a bright future with so many talented community members, non-profits, and businesses involved in this recovery effort.”

To access the survey and all other recovery resources visit https://www.santamonica.gov/economicrecovery.