WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, July 1, and throughout the week, the West Hollywood City Hall building and lanterns above Santa Monica Boulevard will illuminate blue in recognition of National Postal Worker Appreciation Day. The celebration is especially important this year to honor postal workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Santa Monica Boulevard, the blue lights will glow specifically between North Robertson Boulevard and Hancock Avenue. City Council will present a proclamation to postal workers on July 1 at 8:45 a.m. The event will be at the Cole Branch Post Office located at 1125 North Fairfax Avenue. Representatives from the United States Postal Service (USPS), local supervisors, and employees will be in attendance.

“During these unprecedented times, let’s take a moment to recognize the service we all too often take for granted and thank our postal workers — mail carriers, clerks, mail sorters, mail processors, and processing machine operators — not just on Postal Worker Appreciation Day, but every day,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath.

“I encourage our community members to individually and creatively thank postal workers, as well — lawn and window signs, a thank you card in your mailbox, a social media post, or a simple and heartfelt physically distanced gesture of appreciation could really brighten their day.”

Former postal employee Richard E. Baker founded National Postal Workers Day, and it was first observed on July 1, 1997. He served the Seattle area and achieved the annual celebration with the support of USPS Senior Management. There are currently two postal service centers in West Hollywood. The West Hollywood Post Office address is 458 N. Doheny Drive, and the Cole Branch location is at 1125 N. Fairfax Avenue.