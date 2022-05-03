WEST HOLLYWOOD—The West Hollywood City Council during its regular meetings in April, approved updates to the city’s Living Wage Ordinance for service contracts. On July 1, 2022, the established living wage rate in West Hollywood will increase to $19.35 per hour. The living wage update and phase-in will require West Hollywood’s service contractors with contracts of $25,000 or more for terms of three months or longer to pay employees the updated living wage rate in performing City-related work.

The living wage applies to employees, temporary employees, and subcontractors. The living wage rate is adjusted each July 1 to reflect changes during the preceding year in the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W).

According to a news release from the city of West Hollywood, services provided to the region and its constituents via social services contracts with nonprofit agencies, the Ordinance provides for a three-month delay, to October 1, in the implementation of the updated living wage rate. This is a one-time exception for 2022 only, in order to align with the start of the West Hollywood’s next round of Social Services contracts.

West Hollywood established its Living Wage Ordinance in 1997. A living wage is described as the minimum income necessary for a worker to be able to meet basic needs for an extended period. The needs include shelter, nutrition, healthcare, and other incidentals such as clothing. On average, a person working 40 hours a week, with no additional income, should be able to afford a specified quantity of housing, food, utilities, transport, health care, and recreation. In 2011, the West Hollywood City Council amended the Living Wage Ordinance to require adjustments to the living wage rate each July to reflect increases during the preceding year in the Consumer Price Index (a measure of inflation).

For more details about compensated and uncompensated leave requirements under the Living Wage Ordinance, exemptions, waivers, and a Frequently Asked Questions information page visit www.weho.org/business/doing-business-with-the-city/living-wage. Individuals can also contact the West Hollywood’s Business Development Division at (323) 848-6460. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.