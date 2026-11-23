MALIBU—On November 21, the city of Malibu announced that is Winter Recreation Guide is now available. Winter programs in Malibu open on Monday, November 30 at 8 a.m.

Individuals can check out all of the city’s amazing sports, recreation, artistic, cultural, wellness, camp and other activities for residents of every age in the Winter 2027 Recreation Guide online at www.MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices.

New events for this year include breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 12; Santa Paws on Saturday, December 19; and Rad Girls Ride Skate Day on Friday, March 12 and more.

Participants should ensure they have their account ready for registration online at www.MalibuCity.org/Register.