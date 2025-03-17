WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, March 14, the city of West Hollywood announced on its Facebook page that applications for our 2025 Spring Civic Leadership Academy are now open.

“The Civic Leadership Academy is a unique multi-session program that empowers participants to advance community priorities and shape the future of local governance,” the city of WeHo stated on its Facebook page.

Community members can expect to gain an in-depth understanding of West Hollywood’s civic processes and day-to-day operations.

The WeHo Civic Leadership Academy is a unique multi-session program that provides community members with an in-depth understanding of how their municipal government operates and delivers services while empowering them to advance community priorities and shape the future of local governance.

Each week, attendees will interact with leaders within the WeHo government and our community service partners, while working closely with and learning from like-minded peers. There will be 11 sessions held on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with an additional Saturday morning trip. Participants may be residents, employees, appointed officials, city staff, or other community members.

Each cohort will host approximately 25 participants. Attendees who participate in at least eight of the sessions will receive a Certificate of Completion, acknowledging their dedication to civic involvement in West Hollywood.

To apply and more, go to www.engage.weho.org/leadershipacademy.