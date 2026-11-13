HOLLYWOOD—I didn’t know how I would feel about the anti-hero flick “Clayface.” To those in the know, the character is well known as a villain that goes toe-to-toe with superhero, Batman of the DC universe. Let me be clear, there is no Batman in this movie, but it does take place in Gotham. This is more of an origin tale of the iconic villain that is a bit of a shapeshifter, utilizing his face to manipulate situations and to deceive.

At the origin tale is actor Matt Hagen portrayed by Tom Rhys Harries. Harries does an exceptional job enveloping this A-list fictional talent whose world is turned upside down as a result of an encounter with a stranger. Hagen goes into deep depression realizing his acting career has been tormented as a result of this disfigurement with an entanglement with a crime lord’s girlfriend leading him to become a recluse.

Matt seeks justice, but unfortunately, that justice is twisted in favor of crime lord Markos Szabo, who has many ‘friends’ in high places because of his wealth. This angers Matt, who is desperate to reclaim his life back. As a result, he meets Dr. Caitlyn Corr (Naomi Ackie), who has a specialty when it comes to skin treatment, but her drug has not been approved by the FDA. I think this is an important point to draw attention.

There are likely many drugs out there that could treat many cancers or illnesses, but because they haven’t been properly tested, we don’t know the side effects and if any actual side effects exist. However, it raises the question would you be willing to take a drug that could cure an ailment regardless of not knowing the side effects right away? Honestly, I think I would. It would be better to see some resolve than to have no resolve at all.

Matt and Caitlyn’s friendship soon develops into something potentially romantic especially as side effects to Caitlyn’s treatment start to become evident. “Clayface” has been deemed by some as a horror film. Stop, stop please, this is nothing like a horror film at all. It lacks the suspense, and it lacks that atmosphere that conveys that genre. This is a revenge tale, and it’s a slow burn at that.

I was surprised to discover that Mike Flanagan, the man behind such films as “Doctor Sleep,’ “Oculus” and the upcoming “The Exorcist: Martyrs” is the genius behind this story. The pacing is off for “Clayface” because I enjoyed the first two acts of the movie, the third act, feels like a completely different film and I was not satisfied.

Do I want to see the people who wronged Matt receive their comeuppance? Yes, but I was more intrigued with the fact that this movie felt like a character study for the first hour, for the last 40 minutes to become something completely different.

The visual effects might be the starring element of “Clayface.” It is amazing to watch, but beyond Matt, none of the other characters stand out that much where you care about them in any capacity. It is so obvious based on the ending, the movie is setting the stage for what will ultimately be the introduction of the characters into the world of Bruce Wayne aka Batman, but I would have been more fascinated to see this film stake claim to Matt Hagen and keep that focus on his battle with his old self and his new self-colliding to epic proportions.

Written By LaDale Anderson