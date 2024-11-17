HOLLYWOOD- Everyone loves pizza, especially if you are a film buff and are in the northeast, and go to Clemenza’s in Millburn, New Jersey. Their uncle was known for his fictional role as Peter Clemenza in the famous film “The Godfather,” by Francis Ford Coppola. He was also an Academy Award nominee for the 1970 film, “Lovers and Other Strangers.” His dream was to open up an restaurant, to share his devotion and passion with everyone. Unfortunately, he passed before his dream was pursued. The character of Clemenza was from Mario Puzo’s 1969 novel The Godfather. He is portrayed by Richard Castellano in the 1972 film adaptation and by Bruno Kirby in the Godfather II. In the novel, Clemenza is responsible for the care and protection of the family. He begins planning arrangements for safehouses to protect the family after the Don is shot.

In the Godfather, he was one of Don Vito Corleone’s caporegimes and oldest friends, as well as the godfather of his eldest son, Sonny. Vito entrusts Clemenza, already a seasoned criminal, with the responsibility of mentoring Sonny. Clemenza is a supporting character in the main story, but several of his actions are key to the plot. Clemenza and the other capos prepare for an all-out war against the other four families. The war ultimately claims, Sonny’s life. Vito dies a natural death, and Michael his other son succeeds his father as Don. Clemenza, on Michael’s orders, later takes part in the infamous “baptism killings” by assassinating Don Victor Stracci with a shotgun while the Don and his bodyguards were coming down on the elevator. Clemenza is last seen in other scenes greeting Michael as “Don Corleone” and kissing Michael’s hand as a sign of respect.

The Godfather Part II, Clemenza does not appear in the present timeline of the film due to a disagreement between Castellano and Paramount Pictures over the character’s dialogue and the amount of weight Castellano was expected to gain for the part. After Castellano bowed out of the film, Clemenza was written out of the script and replaced by Frank Pentangeli. It is explained that, by the time of the film, Clemenza has died under suspicious circumstances, when Fredo mentions that Clemenza died of a heart attack, implying that Clemenza may have been murdered. However, Clemenza appears in several flashbacks to Vito Corleone’s early days, played by Bruno Kirby.

Clemenza appears briefly in Puzo’s second Godfather installment, The Sicilian. The Godfather returns, shows Clemenza gradual takeover of the Corleone empire (with Vito and the other capos dead, he assumes a more prominent leadership role) in New York. Most noteworthy, the novel depicts Clemenza’s fatal heart attack mentioned in the Godfather’s Part II and the many conspiracy theories that he had actually been murdered by the Rosato Brothers, former Corleone soldiers who had formed their own gang after a dispute over the future of the family. The Godfather: The Game depicts Clemenza in a similar manner to his movie counterpart; Castellano’s estate gave permission for his likeness to be used in the game. However, due to Castellano’s death in 1988, all of Clemenza’s dialogue had to be recorded by actor Jason Schombing.

After his death, Castellano’s widow Ardell Sheridan, who had played his character Peter Clemenza’s wife in The Godfather, claimed that he was the nephew of Gambino crime family boss Paul Castellano, according to published reports, Richard’s own sister dismissed this claim as false: “we’re not related to Paul.” Paul, known as “Big Paul,” Castellano who’s Todt Hill mansion in Staten Island, is currently for sale for $18 million dollars. The compound that’s on 1.75 acres with views of the Verrazzano Bridge, is a 33,00 square-foot that is absolutely beautiful. Yes, it boasts, 8 bedrooms, and 17 bathrooms, with a wine cellar, state of the art-home theater, with both indoor and outdoor pools, library and yes, an elevator. Italian fountains, gardens, and beautiful gardens.

