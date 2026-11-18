BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on Tuesday, November 17 that it will be conducting a ‘Click It or Ticket’ Traffic Enforcement.

The BHPD will conduct safety checks on Wednesday, November 18, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., specifically focused on drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts, including children who are not properly secured in child safety seats or riding without a child safety seat.

“The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year,” said Police Chief Max Subin. “No matter how long or short your drive, wearing your seat belt is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself and other passengers in a crash.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2024, 286 people were killed in traffic crashes across the nation, and 45% were not wearing seat belts. These deaths represent tragedies that may have been prevented by taking a few seconds to buckle up.

Current California law requires all children under age eight to be properly secured in an appropriate car seat or booster seat in the back seat, unless they are at least 4 feet 9 inches tall. Beginning January 1, 2027, Assembly Bill 435 (AB 435) will incorporate the 5-Step Test to help determine whether children are ready to transition from a booster seat and can be properly restrained using only a vehicle seat belt.

Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.