UNITED STATES—On March 22, documents provided by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) revealed that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) along with Hillary Clinton’s Campaign were fined over $100,000 for misreporting funds used during the 2016 election.

The investigation revealed that the consulting firm Fusion GPS was paid $1024,407.97 by the law firm Perkins Coie LLC, for research services for the DNC Services Corporation/Democratic National Committee.

Documentation in the report indicates aforementioned funds were used for the purpose of payment of “legal services” by the DNC/Clinton Campaign when in fact the expenditure listed by Perkins Coie was “opposition research,” against Donald J. Trump.

According to reports, the DNC will pay $105,000, and the Clinton campaign will pay $8,000 for the misreporting of funds.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign has been fined by the FEC for their corrupt and dishonest funding of the Steele dossier that smeared President Trump. Good. Let’s make sure the deep state never gets away with something like this ever again. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 31, 2022

In reference to a complaint filed by the FEC on September 2, 2018, the commission launched an investigation into DNC services, the Democratic National Committee, Virginia McGregor in her official capacity as treasurer of the Hillary for America campaign, and Elizabeth Jones as treasurer for Christopher Steele, Perkins Coie LLC, and Marc Elias Fusion GPS in regard to the funding of the Steele Dossier.

Special Counsel John Durham reported on February 11, 2022, a tech company hired by the Clinton campaign wire-tapped Trump Tower prior to the 2016 election before Trump was elected President of the United States. The following message by Donald J. Trump was posted on Twitter.

The Durham probe indicated that the Clinton campaign paid to have servers at the Trump Tower tapped to give the illusion of a connection or collusion between Trump and Russia. Initial reports indicate the Clinton campaign could face charges of treason.

Former Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell reposted one of the fake documents on Twitter.