INGLEWOOD– The NBA’s most thrilling Playoff series is giving us a Game 7. The Los Angeles Clippers knocked off the Denver Nuggets, 111-105 at the raucous Intuit Dome on Thursday, April 30. James Harden was brilliant, scoring 28 points in this incredibly evenly matched series.

Game 7 as well as the series winner whill be decided on Saturday night in Denver. Harden finished the all around effort with eight assists and six rebounds in 47 minutes of play.

It was a bounce-back performance for the 16-year veteran from his recent outings, having scored just 26 points combined in Games 4 and 5.

While Kawhi Leonard produced a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds in the must win. It was a resillient performance, the Clippers outright refused to end their season in front of their loyal die hard fans.

This victory was a team effort, as Nic Batun buried key three pointers. Clippers X-factor Norman Powell added 24 points in an excellent game.

With the series now tied at 3, the first round series will conclude in Denver with the Oklahoma City Thunder awaiting the winner.

The Clippers built some early momentum in the first quarter, but the Nuggets finished the opening period with a 28-25 lead. L.A. managed to keep the game close in the second quarter before pulling away coming out of the locker room at halftime.

The Clippers lead the Nuggets 80-66 with 3:56 left in the third quarter, one of their largest leads of the night after Norman Powell drove in a layup off an assist from Nicolas Batum.

While Nuggets cut into the Clippers’ lead in the fourth quarter, Powell hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 110-101 with 1:40 left and put the game out of reach for the Nuggets.

Keys for the Clippers to pull off the upset, Clippers, coach Ty Lue will have to rely on James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

The trio combined for 79 points in the must-win Game 6 on Thursday night in LA, a formula that’s been working for the Clips in this back-and-forth series.

Kawhi Leonard will need to continue his thrilling postseason run. Zubac has played awesome defense against Nikola Jokic.

This series has been remarkably entertaining throughout, starting with an overtime game in the opener and following it up with intense, close games. Game 7 should be no different. Catch the action Saturday at 7:30 on TNT.