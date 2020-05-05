SPORTS—Monday, May 4, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer closed a $400 million deal on the Forum. He acquired the LA entertainment venue through his recently formed CAPPSS LLC. The purchase of the venue now gives way for the Clippers to begin development on their new arena which was announced in July of last year.

Ballmer bought the Forum from Madison Square Garden Co. who had been maintaining a legal battle against the Clippers and the development of their new arena. At the beginning of March the Clippers said in a statement that, “We are examining every possible way to resolve our differences with Madison Square Garden Co. regarding our new arena.” This statement came just a few months after The California Air Resources Board granted approval to the arena plans. With the ownership now under CAPPSS LLC, there is no longer any legal obstacles to move around.

In an official press release put out by the NBA on March 24, it was stated that CAPPSS LLC would maintain the Forum as a premier live-music venue. It was also stated that the new owner would offer employment to all current Forum employees.

The $1.2 billion arena is planned to be built and finished by the start of the 2024 regular season, which is the same year that the Clippers’ lease expires at STAPLES Center. The new arena, which will be located on West Century Boulevard, will include 18,000 seats, a team headquarters complex, and a community center. The Clippers stated that their new arena will create an estimated 7,500 high-paying construction jobs and 1,500 permanent jobs once the complex is open. It is also estimated to generate $268 million in economic activity for Inglewood annually.