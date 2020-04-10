SANTA MONICA—Officials from the city of Santa Monica are closing all

Parks and Farmers Markets on Saturday, April 11 and on Easter Sunday, April 12, due to COVID-19.

“This is a critical week that requires we take aggressive steps like temporarily closing all parks for a day,” said City Manager and Emergency Operations Director Rick Cole. “We’re also reluctantly suspending our Farmer’s Markets because we need people to stay home to crush the curve. Lives of loved are ones and the ability to reopen our community both depend on bold action now.”

The city wants to ensure that the public follows the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s order of social distancing, “Safer at Home.” The temporary closure of Santa Monica Beach and all areas beaches will remain intact.

For more information on COVID-19 visit www.santamonica.gov/coronavirus or contact the city of Santa Monica’s coronavirus hotline: (310) 458-8400. Get Santa Monica emergency alerts by texting SMCOVID to 888-777, and sign up for daily COVID-19 updates at santamonica.gov/newsletter.