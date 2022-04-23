INDIO, CA- After three years, the mirage of Coachella finally turned into reality on a splendid Friday, April 22 at the iconic Empire Polo Grounds. Kicking off weekend 2 of Coachella with a thrilling Night one, headliner Harry Styles delivered an energetic and electric set, encouraging the crowd to sing and dance if they wanted to. Clearly, the 100,000 screaming fans we’re more than willing to oblige.

Teasing songs from his upcoming album while donning a shiny red and silver suit, Styles commanded the stage. However, the moment of night one occurred when Styles welcomed surprise guest Lizzo for a roaring version of Gloria Gaynor’s, “I Will Survive.” The Duo sent the crowd into a frenzy as they shredded the catwalk in matching fur coats.

Lizzo also performed a duet with Styles paying homage to his roots with the One Direction anthem,”That’s What Makes You Beautiful.” A fantastic subplot of Coachella are the mystery guests who magically appear from the wings of the stage. This being Coachella, the land of social influencers and other famous faces, everyone was searching for stars around every corner.

Coachella is a showcase for the up-and-coming artists who with a little luck, and the right sound might headline the massive festival one day themselves. Ladies and gentlemen, remember the name Anitta. This Brazilian pop star is poised to take over the world, it’s not a matter of if but when.

Over the past two weekends Anitta presented herself to an awestruck American audience. Demonstrating her larger than life set which included numerous costume changes, gigantic props and backup dancers wearing neon outfits. The revolving circle of colors resembled the Disneyland Electrical Parade.

Proving that rock music is not dead, and still has a place at Coachella is Amyl & the Sniffers. The Melbourne Australian rockers fronted by Amy Taylor delivered a blistering punk rock set. Their song “Hertz” is a rebellious, punchy tune celebrating the freedom of getting in a car with your love and escaping from the drudgery of real life.

At the Empire Polo Grounds, it’s not solely the artists who make a splash with their incredible fashion pizzazz at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Social Media influencers channeled their inner earth goddess, wearing delicate crochet outfits. Some of this is inspired by the hippie ethos, a renaissance of sorts for the millennials who weren’t alive for Woodstock, the moon landing and all of the peace and love.

Staying true to the retro theme, Desert Gold at Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs offered poolside fun,and explosive DJ sets from Etsy and Duck Sauce.Its an array of entertainment to enhance both body and mind.

Born in 2009, Ace Hotel Swim Club is a mid-century desert marvel. With it’s historic desert architecture just blocks from downtown Palm Springs. Cruising down Palm Canyon Drive with it’s retro vibe felt like the Summer of Love.