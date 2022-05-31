COLDWATER CANYON—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) Follow Home Task Force identified and arrested two suspects responsible for a home invasion robbery on Coldwater Canyon Drive in West Los Angeles.

The LAPD reported on April 20, around 12:45 a.m., four men visiting from Northern California arrived at their short-term rental property in the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive after dining in the Beverly Grove area. As they were exiting their car, three suspects approached them. Two were armed with handguns, and one was armed with a rifle. They demanded jewelry, pistol-whipped one of the victims, and forced them to go inside the residence. Once inside, they ordered the victims to the ground in the living room and the suspects ransacked the home, took the victim’s property, and drove away in a vehicle.

Two of the suspects were described as young Black males and one was described as a young male Hispanic. The property taken from the victims included a high-end watch, Mercedes key fob, phones, designer clothing, and currency.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., a shooting transpired in the 100 block of South Virgil Avenue. A radio call was generated. When officers responded, they spotted a blood trail leading from the sidewalk to an apartment door. Officers surrounded the building with LAPD SWAT arriving on location and making entry, and determined there were no occupants inside the apartment.

A search warrant was obtained for the apartment. Items taken in the Home Invasion Robbery were discovered inside the apartment. Three guns were also recovered at the location which included two semi-automatic handguns and an “AR Pistol.”

At 2:15 a.m., Chanz Lee Yarbrough entered a hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Yarbrough claimed an unknown person shot him at an unknown location in Hollywood.

Detectives determined that the three suspects committed the home invasion robbery and drove directly to the 100 block of South Virgil Avenue, where one of them lived. As they were gathering the stolen property from their vehicle, one of the suspects accidentally shot the other in the leg. The three suspects took the stolen property and their guns into the apartment. They left a short time later and transported Yarbrough to the hospital.

Detectives identified Chanz Lee Yarbrough, 21, of Los Angeles, and Artiz Alvarez, 20, of Los Angeles, as two of the three suspects in the incident.

On April 25, detectives located and arrested Alvarez. He was booked for a Ramey Warrant/209(b)PC- Kidnap for Robbery. On April 27, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office charged Alvarez with four counts of 209(b)(1) PC-Kidnap for Robbery, four counts of 245(b)PC-ADW, and one count 29800(a)(1)PC- Ex-con with a gun. At the time of this robbery, Alvarez was out on bond for a different robbery.

On May 24, detectives located and arrested Yarbrough. He was booked for a Ramey Warrant/209(b) PC- Kidnap for Robbery. On Thursday, May 26, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office charged Yarbrough with four counts of 209(b)(1) PC-Kidnap for Robbery and four counts of 245(b)PC-ADW.

The male Hispanic suspect has yet to be identified. Detectives believe there are additional victims of crimes committed by the suspects currently in custody.

Anyone with details about this incident, additional incidents involving these suspects, or for more information is asked to contact the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at Robbery-Homicide. Anyone with information or video regarding these incidents is urged to contact Detective Marsden and Detective Delph at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or send an email to RHDtipline@lapd.online.