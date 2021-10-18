NEW YORK— Former Secretary of State, Colin Powell died this morning due to complications of Covid-19, in spite of being full vaccinated. He was 84 years old.

Colin Powell’s parents immigrated from Jamaica. He was born on April 5, 1937 and raised in the Bronx.

Powell graduated from City College of New York with a Bachelor’s degree in Geology. He joined the ROTC and later rising in the ranks while serving in the U.S. Army Forces. Powell was the first Black Secretary of State under Former President George W. Bush. He later became a political commentator and author both supporting and criticizing Republican and Democratic leaders.

On August 25, 1962, Powell married Alma Johnson. He had three children. Two daughters, Linda Powell and Annemarie Powell, and one son, Michael Powell who acted as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission in 2001 until 2005.

Powell was known for supporting both Republican and Democratic leaders and not concerned with political parties.