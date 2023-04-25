MALIBU—On Tuesday, April 25, a traffic collision occurred on Pacific Coast Highway near Rambla Pacifico Street in Malibu.

According to a witness, a white truck was making a left turn into a gas station and collided with a silver SUV. Minor injuries were reported but it is currently unclear which party was injured.

One lane of PCH is closed in each direction at Rambla Pacifico Street while LA County Fire Department and sheriffs are on the scene investigating. Southbound lanes are merging into one and delays are expected.

The city of Malibu announced the road closures around 9 a.m.