UNITED STATES—Comet Neowise is visible in the northern hemisphere for the next few days.

Neowise is viewable toward the northwestern direction in the sky under the Big Dipper according to space.com.

The comet was first spotted in early March this year and according to experts the Neowise will a get higher in the sky as days progress making it harder to spot.

Experts have a few suggestions to all the comet enthusiasts to help optimize their viewings which they say will be better away from the bright lights of the city.

A dark clear sky would help spot and appreciate the beauty of the celestial body.

Neowise is the first comet visible without a telescope in nearly 23 years. The last comet widely viewed was the Hale-Bopp back in 1996-97.

To the untrained eye, Comet Neowise will look like a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail, according to a NASA guide. But binoculars or a small telescope offer a much better view.

Comets are frozen leftovers from the formation of the solar system composed of dust, rock and ices. They range from a few miles to tens of miles wide, but as they orbit closer to the sun, they heat up and spew gases and dust into a glowing head that can be larger than a planet according to solarsystem.nasa.gov

There are likely billions of comets orbiting our Sun in the Kuiper Belt and current number of known comets is a whopping 3,653.

Neowise is about three miles long and is closer to the earth making it visible to the human eye unlike other comets which travel at greater heights.

Good luck to all the north hemisphere comet enthusiasts in spotting the Neoswise!