SAN DIEGO — It was revealed on Wednesday, June 10 that the annual San Diego Comic-Con will be held this year online for free. The virtual convention will be held on the previously planned dates from July 22–July 26.

Comic-Con International originally announced on May 8 that the event will be held on YouTube for attendees to enjoy the festivities at home since its cancellation due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,” said SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer. “Though stay-at-home conditions make this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

Despite being online, many of the same elements that make up the live experience will be catered for guests viewing at home. SDCC is planning panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television, film, and a wide variety of topics from publishers, studios, and more.

An online Exhibit Hall is in the works to showcase the exhibitor’s offering promotions, specials, and exclusive limited-edition products. The convention will also feature a Masquerade as well as gaming and other activities for fans to enjoy. There will be a preview to the convention the night prior on July 21.

More updates and announcements regarding Comic-Con will become available closer to the event’s date. SDCC expects to return in 2021 for the return of the convention.