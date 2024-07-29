WOODLAND HILLS—At 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a fire at a commercial building in Woodland Hills. By 9:29 a.m., officials reported that the blaze at 21800 W. Ventura Blvd. was extinguished in 39 minutes by 78 firefighters.

One person from the fire unit (circumstances unknown) was being evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. The building was approximately a 75 feet x 75 feet commercial building with three store fronts and a common attic. The end (corner) unit was fully involved with some extension into the adjoining unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation.