HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Saturday, September 14, the Los Angeles Fire Department indicated that they battled a fire at 6110 W Santa Monica Blvd. The blaze was first reported at 7:28 p.m. at a commercial building showing smoke that was approximately 75′ x 100′ DBA, an auto body repair shop.

Firefighters faced challenges making entry to reach the seat of the fire which delayed the fire attack. There were several holes open on the roof to vent while interior attack is getting water on the fire.

By 8:48 p.m., the LAFD reported the blaze was extinguished. It took 38 firefighters to extinguish the fire in 1 hour and 22 minutes. One firefighter is being evaluated for heat related illness that was sustained.

There were no other injuries reported during the incident. No additional details about the fire have been disclosed to the public.