BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page on March 31, that the application deadline has been extended until April 4, at 5 p.m. Applications are being accepted for:

Architectural & Design Review Commission

Cultural Heritage Commission

There is on vacancy available for both. The Architectural and Design Review Commission begins July 1, 2025, while the vacancy for the Cultural Heritage Commission begins January 1, 2026. The vacancy for the October 7th Memorial Committee has 2 vacancies and a term start date has not yet been disclosed.

For a fillable application click APPLY HERE. For more information on the Commission positions and to obtain an application form by mail or e-mail, call the City Clerk’s Office at (310) 285-2400. Applications may be submitted via email at CityClerk@beverlyhills.org or in person/via mail at 455 N. Rexford Dr. #290, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Selected applicants will be required to complete a background check.

For more details on the Commission positions and obtain an application online, visit www.beverlyhills.org/applyforacommission