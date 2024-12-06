BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will be hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, December 12.

“The City of Beverly Hills is hosting a Community Blood Drive to help those in need! Your donation could save a life, and together, we can make a difference in our community,” the city stated on its Facebook page.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Firestation 1, 225 N. Rexford Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90210. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter CityBevHills.