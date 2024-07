BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that they will be hosting a Community Blood Drive with he Red Cross on Thursday, July 11.

The event will transpire from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Hall Municipal Gallery located at 455 N. Rexford Drive.

Individuals can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: CityBevHills.