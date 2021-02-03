BEVERLY HILLS-The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a two-day community blood drive on Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event will take place at 9400 South Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Complimentary two-hour parking is available at 439 North Canon Drive or 438 North Beverly Drive.

To participate donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent. Donors must also weigh at least 110 lbs and be in good general health. Most common daily medications, such as birth control, antidepressants, and insulin, are allowed.

Complimentary testing for COVID-19 antibodies is included for those who successfully donate blood. Individually packaged all-you-can-eat snacks, bottled water, and juice will also be provided for donors.

For more details on donor benefits and registration visit http://tinyurl.com/blooddrive2021.