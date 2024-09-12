MALIBU—On Wednesday, September 11, the city of Malibu posted on its website that they will host along with the American Red Cross a Community Blood Drive Thursday, September 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road).

Blood donations are needed for surgeries, emergencies, and medical procedures. in times of major crises—earthquakes, hurricanes, shootings, or terrorist attacks—donated blood is vital.

According to the American Red Cross, the Red Cross faces an emergency blood shortage after its blood inventory plummeted more than 25 percent in July. The summer hear for 2024 is a significant contributor to recent blood collection challenges impacting almost 100 blood drives in the last month, in nearly every state where the Red Cross collects blood, further compounding other typical seasonal obstacles to blood donation, such as vacation travel and summer activities. Regular hospital demand for lifesaving blood products remained constant, rapidly drawing down the blood supply.

All types of blood are needed now, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations, to help reverse the national blood shortage.

The use of facemasks in Malibu City Hall is “individual preference,” in accordance with the facemask guidelines of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. For more information, visit the LA County Public Health Department.

To sign up to donate register in advance on the Red Cross website and enter “CityofMalibu.” For any questions, call 818-200-3445. Those looking to donate should remember to bring a photo ID, stay hydrated, and eat well before and after donating.