MALIBU—On Tuesday, August 20, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that as part of its ongoing efforts toward community-wide preparedness, the city is offering the next round of the highly popular Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training.

The series of seven classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., September 5 through October 17 at Malibu City Hall.

“The highly acclaimed free program training program is administered by the City and other public safety agencies across the country, and empowers community members to help themselves and their neighbors during disasters,” the city of Malibu posted on Facebook.

Through hands-on training, participants learn the most up-to-date information on basic disaster preparedness, the use of a fire extinguisher, disaster medical care, first aid, search and rescue, disaster psychology, and neighborhood team building.

For more details and to sign up, visit www.MalibuCity.org/CERT or email publicsafety@malibucity.org or call 310-456-2489, ext. 237.