LOS ANGELES — Around parts of the Los Angeles region, a network of community fridges have been popping up in various locations during July to combat food insecurity and food waste. Since the first location was established on Monday, July, 6, in Mid City, fridges have been stocked regularly with fresh produce, packaged food and imperishable items are available for those who are food insecure.

The initiative led by LA Community Fridge establishes community fridges that are hosted by local businesses that are open 24/7 to the public. The movement was inspired by efforts in New York to establish locations in communities for those seeking another meal.

Donations are compiled from goods given by individuals within the community, stores, restaurants and other businesses. Also, community locations accept and offer non-food donations such as pantry shelving, hand sanitizer, PPE, baking soda and pet supplies.

Businesses can also get involved by not only providing goods but by also providing electricity to power the appliances. According to the organization, the estimated cost to power the average fridge is $30/month, but LA Community Fridge will cover the cost despite most businesses opting to donate it. Currently, 12 locations sponsor community fridges in LA, Long Beach and Compton.

Being food insecure is defined as being reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. In Los Angeles County alone, an estimated 2 million people face food insecurity, according to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Nationwide, approximately 14.3 million U.S. households are food insecure.

Community fridge locations can be found in the link below:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=183am_nJDfTzqfPrEW4hGg7U0ImsyDhH8&usp=sharing