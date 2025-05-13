SANTA MONICA—On Friday, May 9, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that its asking for the community’s feedback to an online survey that was launched regarding priorities for the arts, parks and recreation for the region.

The survey allows the community to share information on their use of facilities, how satisfied they are with various offerings and how well Santa Monica is meeting their needs. The city will use the feedback gathered to inform a needs assessment to be presented to the Recreation and Parks Commission in June.

“Santa Monica prides itself on its rich and diverse art scene, beautiful parks, and a wide array of free and affordable community programs,” said Recreation and Arts Department Director Jenny Rogers. “We know these factors contribute significantly to our quality of life in Santa Monica, and we welcome and value the community’s feedback.”

Community members who would like to share feedback can do so via the online survey until Saturday, May 31.

As a thank you, upon completion of the survey, participants may opt-in for a chance to win a $500 gift card. For more details visit: https://santamonicasurvey.org/.