WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, August 21, the city of West Hollywood posted on its website that it is encouraging community members to prioritize preparedness and is getting out the word that the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Community Emergency Response Team (“CERT”) is presenting CERT Training in September 2024.

West Hollywood CERT Training is free and will take place on Friday, September 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 28; and Sunday, September 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center’s Fairfax/La Brea Room, located at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to West Hollywood Library.

Space is limited and expected to fill quickly. Participants must register in advance and attend all three sessions to receive a certificate of completion. To register for CERT Training visit the LA County Fire Department CERT training website.

The city of West Hollywood is alerting the public that following a disaster, police, fire, and medical professionals may not be able to meet the immediate demand for emergency medical attention. Residents and neighbors may need to rely upon one another to help with immediate life-saving needs. CERT Training was developed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide basic fire safety and life-saving skills.

CERT Training participants will learn valuable survival skills, including disaster preparedness, terrorism, disaster fire suppression, disaster psychology, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, team organization, and drill simulation, which can be vital in the immediate aftermath of a major disaster.

For more details contact Jessica Anukam, West Hollywood’s Public Safety Specialist, at (323) 848-6436 or at janukam@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.