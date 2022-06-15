WEST HOLLYWOOD—Members of the West Hollywood community are invited to learn about the city’s budget priorities and key initiatives and provide input for Fiscal Years 2022-23 and 2023-24 at an upcoming virtual community meeting. Staff will present the City Manager Recommended Budget for the two upcoming fiscal years.

According to the city of West Hollywood, the City Budget Discussion will take place on Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. There will be time for questions from participants as well as discussion regarding priorities and key initiatives. The virtual meeting will be hosted on the City’s Zoom platform. To Join: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87179250847 (Meeting ID: 871 7925 0847). The meeting is free and open to the public; public comment is welcome. For more information, please visit the City’s calendar: www.weho.org/calendar.

The preliminary City Manager Recommended Budget for Fiscal Years 2022-23 and 2023-24 is available for review on West Hollywood’s website at www.weho.org/budget. The West Hollywood City Council will consider this budget as a scheduled agenda item at its next regular meeting on Monday, June 27, at 6 p.m. The agenda to this meeting will be made posted at www.weho.org/councilagendas in advance of the meeting.

West Hollywood’s current year annual operating Budget and Capital Work Plan is available online via interactive format at www.weho.org/budget (click the “Approved FY2021-2022 Budget” link at the center of the page). The online budget provides accessible information about budgeted city revenues and expenditures in a user-friendly format.

For more details about the City Budget Discussion call (323) 848-6467 or email budget@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.