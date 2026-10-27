WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood’s Human Services Division will host a Community Providers Open House on Saturday, November 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged at www.go.weho.org/providersopenhouse.

There will be a free food distribution, available while supplies last; attendees are asked to bring a reusable shopping bag. A Community Providers Open House will follow at 10 a.m., with a Community Conversation on Homelessness beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The Open House will showcase the wide range of social services programs available to the West Hollywood community. The event is open to people who live, work, or attend school in West Hollywood, as well as community members dealing with homelessness. Attendees can meet with city-funded service providers, ask questions, and take-home information about available resources.

Service providers will share resources in the following areas: childcare and early education; food and nutrition; health and behavioral health; housing and homelessness; legal and financial assistance; older adults and disability services; substance use recovery and harm reduction; transportation; and workforce development. A list of city-funded agencies and programs is available in the city’s “Human Services Funded Agencies & Programs” brochure available as a PDF download at www.go.weho.org/resources.

During the Community Conversation on Homelessness, city staff will describe how the West Hollywood’s Coordinated Response Framework (CRF) brings outreach teams, healthcare providers, and County partners together to help people experiencing homelessness with complex health and service needs. Staff will share the various city progress and next steps, explain how community members can help connect people experiencing homelessness with services, and answer questions from attendees.

To learn more about the about the city’s work under the Coordinated Response Framework visit www.go.weho.org/crf. Information about the City’s Human Services Division, including programs, services, and resources are available at www.weho.org/humanservices.

For information about the Community Providers Open House contact West Hollywood’s Human Services Division at (323) 848-6510 or humanservices@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.