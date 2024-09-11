WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, September 10, the city of West Hollywood announced on its website that it is offering free American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED certification training on Saturday, October 5, in the Fairfax/La Brea Room at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place adjacent to West Hollywood Library.

Participants can choose one of two training sessions that will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; the afternoon session will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Space is limited and is anticipated to reach capacity quickly. Enroll using West Hollywood’s “ActiveNet” online reservations system. Enrollment requires ActiveNet registration, which takes just one minute to complete. Limited parking will be available for participants at the West Hollywood Park Five-Story parking structure, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

The American Red Cross certification training will cover adult and pediatric CPR/First Aid/AED topics and participants will learn how to respond to medical emergencies. Prior to meeting in-person, participants will be enrolled in an online learning session that takes approximately 2.5 hours to complete. There will be in-person section reviews and tests that will take approximately 1.5 to 2 hours per section for participants to receive certification. The online learning session link will be sent out 7 days prior to the in-person training session. All online coursework must be completed before the in-person training session.

Once capacity is reached, members are encouraged to join the waitlist. To join email wehoaquatics@weho.org or call (323) 848-6538. West Hollywood will host additional American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED certification trainings in the future.

For additional information about West Hollywood’s free American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED certification training, email wehoaquatics@weho.org or call (323) 848-6538. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.