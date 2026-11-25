MALIBU—The city of Malibu will be hosting a Community Workshop to obtain feedback for the future of Malibu Canyon Road on December 8. Malibu invites the community to participate in a workshop on the Malibu Canyon Road Corridor Enhancement Study hosted by LA County Department of Public Works.

The study is intended to identify opportunities to improve safety, mobility and overall travel conditions along Malibu Canyon Road for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. The goal is to learn about the study, explore potential improvements, and share your feedback to help inform the project’s development.

The Malibu Canyon Road Corridor Enhancement Study spans an approximately 3.7-mile corridor spanning from Piuma Road to approximately 945 feet north of Malibu Crest Drive. This project is an opportunity to improve operations on a crucial link between residential communities such as Agoura, Calabasas, Monte Nido, Malibou Lake, and Malibu.

Malibu Canyon Road between Piuma Road and approximately Malibu Crest Drive is a narrow, two-lane canyon highway with aging pavement, sharp curves, and minimal lighting. The corridor has no physical divider between opposing lanes and features unpaved dirt shoulders ranging from 1 to 8 feet wide, bordered by steep hillsides and roadside utility poles.

The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. at Malibu City Hall – Multi-Purpose Room located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. To learn more visit: https://engage.publiccoordinate.com/en/project/malibu-canyon-road-corridor-enhancement-study.