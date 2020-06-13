NEW YORK­–T-Mobile, Papa John’s, Poshmark, and Disney pulled ads from Tucker Carlson’s show after he expressed his viewpoints about the Black Lives Matter movement on his show on Monday, June 8.

Carlson cast doubt on the purposes of defunding the police and questioned some of the democratic politicians’ intentions of supporting protesters. He also argued that Black Lives Matter has political intentions.

“Even the outlines are blurry at this point, but we know this, no matter what they tell you, it has very little to do with black lives, if only it did. If democratic leaders care about saving the lives of black people, and they should, they wouldn’t ignore the murder of thousands of young black men in their cities every year. They wouldn’t put abortion clinics in black neighborhoods. They would instead do their very best to improve the public schools and to encourage intact families which we know beyond a shadow of a doubt is central to the life prospects of children. They would try to make black neighborhoods as safe as their own neighborhood. They don’t even consider doing any of it.”

Carlson’s show “Our leaders dither as our cities burn,” which was posted on Youtube on June 1, was later marked “inappropriate or offensive to some audiences” and taken down. In the show, Carlson said it’s hard to think clearly about anything that’s going on right now and said the looters did nothing but tore the country down.

“In the face of such indecency, we must resolve to be decent. We believe this country has a future we intend for our children to live and thrive there. That’s what we are defending. All our leaders do is set us against each other,” said Carlson.

Carlson criticized that leaders fight with each other for their profit and amusement. “We’re not going to play along. We’ll love our neighbors relentlessly in spite of all of it not because they look like us or share our political views. We love them because they’re all human beings and they’re Americans. Those are the bonds that tie us together, the bonds our leaders seek to destroy. We can’t let them.”

“We haven’t run ads on Tucker Carlson Tonight since early May and have canceled all future placements. We will continue to support those who stand against racial injustice,” tweeted T-Mobile. When users asked what T-Mobile stands for, Mike Sievert, the CEO of T-Mobile replied, “we’re with you and we’ll always stand with those who stand against racial injustice. And we aren’t going to run ads on that show. #BlackLivesMatter” and “Bye-bye Tucker Carlson!”

“Placement of advertising is not intended to be an endorsement of any specific programming or commentary. We have decided to suspend all resources allocated against opinion-based programming,” tweeted Papa John’s Pizza.

Seven companies were reportedly pulling advertisments from Tucker Carlson’s show. In the meantime, the hashtag #IStandWithTucker has been created on Twitter.