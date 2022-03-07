UNITED STATES—When it comes to selecting a sportsbook, Americans have never been so spoiled for choice, and that can be something of a double-edged sword. Yes, sports bettors now have an influx of options when it comes to picking out a good sports betting provider, but that doesn’t mean that all the brands to choose from are worth your attention.

Knowing how to pick out a good sportsbook from an average one, or even a downright woeful one, that often leads to users signing up with the first option they come across, enticed by promises and good advertising.

On the plus side, there are plenty of good resources out there to help guide you; for instance, we’re big fans of the analysis of the 14 best sports betting sites by Sidelines.io, which gives you a great deal of key information that will shape your decision-making process at the important moment (i.e., before you give your key information and his ‘sign-up’).

Here are some aspects to look out for before you click on that button…

Welcome Offer

Every sportsbook will look to sweeten the deal by offering you a strong welcome offer of some form or other. This is their way of getting your business and can prove very profitable; however, you need to read the fine print on these promotions.

They can come in the form of matched deposits, i.e., your first deposit may be $50, and they’ll then add the same amount on top. However, that money may not be immediately accessible and may require you to jump through some hoops. Other offers are more straightforward, such as free bet offers. Either way, don’t just blindly believe the advertising behind the deal they are selling; check out the details.

Size and Quality of Betting Market

Whether you are a sports betting novice or an experienced campaigner, you want to know that whatever you want to bet on is covered by the sportsbook you are interested in. You also want to be sure that the odds that are offered are not going to be beaten by other competitors.

To this end, do the relevant research. Maybe set up a test bet and see which of the brands offers the best payout. Also, make sure that the breadth of betting is wide so that if you want to bet on lower league soccer, if that’s your thing, then you can do so.

Standard of the Site/App Interface

No one wants to sign-up with a site with a clunky interface, where the site’s speed is poor, and everything looks out of date. Believe it or not, some of the leading sportsbooks don’t have the most modern approach to design, and you should err on the side of caution here.

Take a brand out for a test spin, perhaps taking advantage of a welcome bonus in order to do so, and if they don’t pass the test, simply move on to the next until you find one that is fit for purpose in 2022.

Range of Payment Methods

Some of us don’t want to give our banking details, either because we are fearful of being the victims of fraud or because we don’t want our partners accessing our outgoings, in which case you may want a sportsbook that accepts e-wallets such as PayPal. Many of the best brands do so now, and others even accept Bitcoin.

Effectiveness of Customer Service Operations

You won’t need to deal with customer service very often during your lifespan with a sportsbook; however, when you do, you can guarantee it will be as a matter of urgency, and you don’t want to be left waiting for someone to respond to an email. Make sure the sportsbook you use has a 24/7 live chat facility at the very minimum.