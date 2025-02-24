SANTA MONICA—On February 21, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page it will hold a Compost Giveaway at City Yards on Saturday, March 1. The event will transpire from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2500 Michigan Ave.

The compost is first-come first serve while supplies last, so make sure to come early. Anyone coming to pick up compost, should bring gloves and containers — this is a self-service event. The city of Santa Monica is giving away free food scrap pails to make collecting food scarps at home seamless.

The event is open to Santa Monica residents; individuals must bring proof of residency. For questions, call customer service at (866) 311-7266.