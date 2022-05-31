BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills’ Concerts on Canon summer concert season kicks off Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. at Beverly Cañon Gardens located at 241 North Cañon Drive.

The free outdoor concert series will take place weekly until August 25 with two 45-minute musical sets at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Tables and chairs are provided on a first-come, first served basis. Ample seating will be available on the grass and guests can bring their own blankets. Guests can dine while listening to music by purchasing food and drinks from one of the many neighboring Beverly Hills restaurants or bringing their own picnic-packed meals.

The city of Beverly Hills indicated in a press release that this season includes a line-up of summertime, family-friendly entertainment that bring live music to the Golden Triangle of Beverly Hills. With a mixture of soul, rock, klezmer, Caribbean, Brazilian, Mexican, jazz, yacht rock, oldies and R&B, this year’s Concerts and Canon series celebrates the diversity and musicality of our global community.

The 2022 summer line-up includes:

June 9 – Mostly Kosher – co-presented by the Skirball Cultural Center

For the 2022 Concerts on Canon season opening event, Mostly Kosher, the acclaimed Klezmer/Rock band, radically reconstructs Judaic and American cultural music through ravenous klezmer beats and arresting Yiddish refrains. Mostly Kosher is a musical feast that explodes into a global food-fight of Jazz, Latin, Rock, and Folk.

June 16 – Soulfulofnoise

Created especially for Beverly Hills, SoulfulofNoise is a community of Los Angeles-based musicians and creatives dedicated to healing the community through soul music, spirit and fellowship. Each concert is unique with their mission of spreading “Good Music & Good Vibes” and this will be the feel-good concert of the summer.

June 23 – Brasil Brazil

Featuring the internationally renowned singers Ana Gazzola & Sonia Santos, Brasil Brazil Show delivers all the style, rhythm and flavor of Brazilian music and culture. The music, tinged with jazz and spiced with Latin and African drumming, creates an uplifting experience of awesome proportions.

June 30 – Smokin’ Cobras

The Smokin’ Cobras will take you on a chronological tour of AM radio’s greatest hits. The golden age of rock, soul, funk and pop come together in real time for a megawatt, hi-energy show that is a dance party celebration of all that grooves.

July 7 – Upstream

Upstream has been spreading their message of love and positivity through their exhilarating Caribbean Music, namely, Reggae, Calypso, Soca and Steel Drum Music, for quite some time now. Welcome to the Upstream experience!

July 14 – Rod Lightning & The Thunderbolts of Love

If you like your classic rock and roll authentically delivered, Rod Lightning & The Thunderbolts of Love are here to oblige. With a catalogue of tunes from Tom Petty, Cheap Trick, Rolling Stones, Beatles, John Mellencamp (and more), you will be moving and grooving to memorable music all twilight long.

July 21 – The Kings of 88

The Kings of 88 present an unforgettable concert experience featuring the music of Billy Joel, Elton John, and the Rock & Roll heroes who inspired them – including Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, Billy Preston, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Leon Russell, and Ray Charles.

July 28 – Adelaide

Adelaide Pilar is a LA based artist originally from Texas whose career has brought her to many platforms from stages, recordings, and television. She has developed multiple popular bands and shows in which she leads singing and playing trumpet.

August 4 – Katalyst – planned in partnership with KJAZZ 88.1

The brainchild of world-renowned drummer/composer/ producer Greg Paul, this nine-piece ensemble hailing from Inglewood, CA showcases an eclectic mix of experimental contemporary jazz.

August 11 – The Fabulous Yachtsman

Come enjoy some smoooooooth sailing with the world’s most entertaining Yacht-Rock band, The Fabulous Yachtsmen! These kings and queens of the soft-rock sea will have you humming, singing, moving and grooving to some of the greatest Yacht-Rocking hits of the 70s and 80s!

All events are produced by Beverly Hills’ Community Services Arts and Culture Division. For general details about Concerts on Canon, visit www.beverlyhills.org/concertsoncanon or call (310) 285-6830. For media inquiries, contact Dana Beesen at dbeesen@beverlyhills.org or call (310) 285-2530.