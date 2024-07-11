WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood posted on its website that construction contractor will start concrete repairs at various locations on Monday, July 22.

The project is estimated to be completed within forty-five (45) working days. Working hours for construction are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The sidewalks and driveways will remain open and available to the public. Concrete repairs will take place at the following locations:

-Wetherly Dr

-La Peer Dr

-Swall Dr

-Rangely Ave

-Dorrington Ave

-Ashcroft Ave

-Bonner Dr

-Norwich Dr

-Huntley Dr

-Westbourne Dr

-Wesmount Dr

-West Knoll Dr