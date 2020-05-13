HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, May 14, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., Congressman Adam Schiff of California’s 28th District will hold a virtual town hall. He will host it with California State Assemblymember Laura Friedman. Labor and business policy experts will also partake in the event.

A discussion will be held on the road to recovery during and after the coronavirus pandemic in the context of short and long-term plans.

“Many of you have questions and concerns about how we’ll support struggling businesses and workers, how we’ll safely reopen our economy, and how we can ensure our community is better prepared for a public health crisis of this nature in the future,” Schiff said in a statement explaining his reasoning for the virtual event.

Schiff’s constituents, in addition to the general public are encouraged to submit any questions they may have to the town hall’s panel at: https://schiff.congressnewsletter.net/mail/util.cfm?gpiv=2100160431.496641.239&gen=1

The virtual town hall will be available via Facebook Live at Facebook.com/RepAdamSchiff or Facebook.com/AssemblymemberLauraFriedman. Alternatively, those who prefer to listen in may call 1-844-992-4726 /1-408-418-938, the access code is 968 834 512.

Congressman Schiff has participated in various virtual town halls addressing issues pertaining to the virus. Among which he’s hosted with SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, Glendale Community College, and Pasadena and Glendale Chambers.